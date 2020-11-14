Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims and La’Mical Perine speak to each other every day about many different things. The conversation sometimes turns to what their futures will look like in a Jets’ uniform.

It has to be a lot better than the present.

The three Jets rookies have missed games with injuries and certainly aren’t happy with the current state of the team.

The Jets went into their bye as the NFL’s only winless team at 0-9, which is one fewer loss than Becton, Mims and Perine endured in their last year of college combined. But they see brighter days ahead, as cornerstones who help turn around this struggling franchise.

"We’re as tight as it can get," Becton said. "We want to win. We want to be the setting blocks of this future and we want to be the reason why we take this team wherever we want to go. That’s our mindset right now. That’s what we’re going to keep doing."

There are many negative things you can say about the Jets, but one positive seems to be general manager Joe Douglas’ first draft as a lead executive.

Of course, it’s still too soon to say with certainty. But provided they stay healthy, many, if not all of the Jets rookies should get a chance in the final seven games, to show whether they can be a part of the future.

Becton, the first-round pick, has established himself already as one of the better left tackles in the NFL. But he’s missed two games and couldn’t finish three others.

Mims, a second rounder from Baylor, has made some impressive catches in his three games since returning from a hamstring injury. He has 10 catches – seven for first downs - and 146 receiving yards. But he still hasn't caught a pass after halftime.

Perine, who was taken in the fourth round, still hasn’t shown the explosiveness he did in camp before spraining his ankle. He's averaging 3.6 yards per carry and has one rushing touchdown. He's a dual-threat back, who still has seven games to make an impression.

"I feel like our whole draft class can make a difference for the organization," Perine said.

In Monday’s loss to the Patriots, the Jets played 10 rookies. Not all of them were draft picks, some were undrafted rookie free agents. But with the focus on developing players, especially now, their opportunities should increase.

Punter Braden Mann, a sixth-round pick, has performed well all season and has saved a couple of potential touchdowns with his tackling ability. Safety Ashtyn Davis, a third-round pick, started and played every defensive snap last game.

Defensive end Jabari Zuniga, also a third-round choice, saw his snaps go up. Cornerback Bryce Hall, taken in the fifth-round made his NFL debut.

Quarterback James Morgan and tackle Cameron Clark, both taken in the fourth round, are the only Douglas draft picks who haven’t played this season. That could change in the near future.

"The focus is improvement," Douglas said. "We need to simply do better. That’s the focus right now, and just seeing the progression of all of our young players."

It’s possible you’ll still see 35-year-old veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, depending on Sam Darnold’s health. He missed the last game with soreness in his right shoulder.

You’ll still see Frank Gore, 37, in the backfield and young vets Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman at wide receiver. But Mims and Perine should be featured much more after the Jets return from their bye.

There are still questions as to whether Becton will play. He left the last game with a chest injury that led to the 6-7, 370-pound left tackle having difficulty breathing. Adam Gase said they would continue to monitor and evaluate Becton.

The transition for rookies to the NFL can be difficult, and more so this year since there was no official offseason program. The players adapted to that, and now have to learn to stay positive when they’re losing more than they ever have in their lives.

But the Jets aren’t necessarily worried about this group.

Douglas said they’re "made up of the right stuff mentally and psychologically." Gase said the leadership from the coaches and veteran players has been good and they’ve been consistent in their message of focusing on each practice and preparing for the next game.

"This rookie class, these guys have done a good job of just focusing on the present, trying to get better, trying to make sure that when their number is called that they’re available and they’re ready to make plays," Gase said. "I know these guys are getting a ton of playing time now, and that’s going to work to our benefit in the long run.

"It’s frustrating right now to go through, but seeing the amount of guys that are playing that are rookies . . . The thing that you can say is the effort is through the roof, they’re given everything they have. We’re going to have to live through some mistakes, but at the same time a lot of these guys are playmakers and they’re going to help us find ways to win games eventually."