TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
SEARCH
86° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets rookies' arrival at training camp delayed by questions about testing protocol

Jets general manager Joe Douglas greets reporters during

Jets general manager Joe Douglas greets reporters during a practice at the team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., on June 11, 2019. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Jets rookies were expected to report to training camp on Tuesday, but the team has delayed their arrival until they get more clarity on the COVID-19 testing protocol, according to the team.

The NFL and NFL Players Association reached agreement Monday on testing procedures, but the Jets wanted to make sure exactly how the program would be staged to avoid a situation where they might not be in precise compliance with the protocol. The Jets also want to make sure that the rules regarding virtual meetings are more clearly understood.

Training camps around the league are scheduled to open this week for rookies, while all veterans are set to report next Tuesday.

Practices won’t begin any time soon, however, as the players will be put through a “ramp-up” period of conditioning before football drills commence.

The Jets have signed all rookie draft picks except third-round safety Ashtyn Davis. They agreed to terms on Monday with first-round pick Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville, as well as third-round defensive end Jabari Zuniga, fourth-round quarterback James Morgan and sixth-round punter Braden Mann.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

New York Sports

Ilya Sorokin controls a puck during the Ice Isles prospect Sorokin on his way to NHL
In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Russia's Sorokin-Shesterkin link will shift to Isles-Rangers rivalry
Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Luke Voit discuss After long journey, Yankees ready for Opening Day
Yoenis Cespedes of the Mets walks on the Cespedes will DH on Opening Day but says he's ready to play field
Yankees manager Yogi Berra, left, and Mets manager Baseball 101: New York, New York (and New York, New York)
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi speaks to the NL preview: Reloaded Phillies have a heavy NY flavor
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search