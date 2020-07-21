Jets rookies were expected to report to training camp on Tuesday, but the team has delayed their arrival until they get more clarity on the COVID-19 testing protocol, according to the team.

The NFL and NFL Players Association reached agreement Monday on testing procedures, but the Jets wanted to make sure exactly how the program would be staged to avoid a situation where they might not be in precise compliance with the protocol. The Jets also want to make sure that the rules regarding virtual meetings are more clearly understood.

Training camps around the league are scheduled to open this week for rookies, while all veterans are set to report next Tuesday.

Practices won’t begin any time soon, however, as the players will be put through a “ramp-up” period of conditioning before football drills commence.

The Jets have signed all rookie draft picks except third-round safety Ashtyn Davis. They agreed to terms on Monday with first-round pick Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville, as well as third-round defensive end Jabari Zuniga, fourth-round quarterback James Morgan and sixth-round punter Braden Mann.