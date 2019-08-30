The Jets began trimming their roster Friday, and Elijah McGuire was among the players they released, a league source confirmed.

The move was not a surprise, given that the third-year running back had been working behind Le’Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell in camp and the preseason. Adam Gase said Thursday that he has “a lot of trust” in Powell, who returned to the Jets after suffering what was feared to be a career-threatening neck injury last year.

This was just the beginning of what should be a busy weekend for Gase and general manager Joe Douglas. Teams have to cut down from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

McGuire, a sixth-round pick in 2017, rushed for 591 yards on 180 carries and scored four touchdowns in 24 games with the Jets. He appeared in only eight games last year after foot surgery, but he was the featured back for the final four games and ran for the winning touchdown at Buffalo.

His release bodes well for Trenton Cannon’s spot on the 53-man roster. The second-year back has been the primary kick returner this preseason.

Other players the Jets reportedly waived Friday were defensive linemen MyQuon Stout and Trevon Sanders and offensive linemen Ryan Anderson and Jordan Morgan.

The Jets also signed safety Matthias Farley and released safety Santos Ramirez on Friday.

Farley, who was waived this week by the Colts, had 118 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games with Indianapolis. He’s the second former Colt acquired this week by the Jets, who traded for cornerback Ryan Hairston on Wednesday. Assistant general manager Rex Hogan spent the past two seasons with Indianapolis.

The Jets will continue looking for an edge rusher — through a trade or the waiver wire — as well as depth at cornerback and perhaps a kicker after Taylor Bertolet went 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts Thursday night. The Jets are third in the waiver claim order.

President Glat steps down

The Jets are undergoing more changes. President Neil Glat is “stepping down” and transitioning to a new role as senior adviser, the team announced Friday. Glat has been with the Jets since 2012, overseeing all of their off-the-field activities.

The Jets have been moving in a different direction since the hiring of Gase as coach in January. In May, they fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and picked Douglas, a former Eagles executive, to run their football department. Gase brought in 13 new coaches and Douglas hired three front office executives and a college scout.