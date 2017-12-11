TODAY'S PAPER
Todd Bowles considers making roster moves

Wideout/punt returner Jeremy Kerley is eligible to return this week from his four-game suspension.

Jets receiver and punt returner Jeremy Kerley is

Jets receiver and punt returner Jeremy Kerley is eligible to return from his four-game suspension this week. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Todd Bowles wasn’t ready to commit to the return of Jeremy Kerley, who is eligible to return to the active roster this week after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Kerley was replaced by JoJo Natson on punt returns and by Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart at wideout.

“Things we’re still discussing,” Bowles said Monday. “We haven’t come up with that answer yet.”

The Jets can clear a roster spot by placing quarterback Josh McCown on injured reserve because he will have season-ending surgery on his broken hand.

Bowles also didn’t rule out signing another quarterback. The Jets also have an issue at long snapper because Thomas Hennessy suffered a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Hennessy must clear the concussion protocol to play Sunday against the Saints. The Jets used backup tight end Eric Tomlinson as long snapper with mixed results.

Bowles said the team has a plan in place if Hennessy is unavailable for the Saints game.

With the Jets (5-8) out of the playoff picture, it’s probably time to utilize younger, inexperienced players. Hansen and Stewart are 2017 draft picks who saw limited snaps on offense until Kerley’s suspension. It’s uncertain how much his return would impact them. Kerley is a sure-handed returner, but the Jets like the speed and elusiveness of Natson, who was promoted from the practice squad Nov. 11.

Bowles said the majority of these questions will be answered by Wednesday’s practice.

n Running out the clock

The Jets didn’t use any of their three timeouts when the Broncos had the ball with two minutes left in the first half.

The Jets got the ball with 32 seconds remaining and took a knee. Bowles said McCown was nicked up on the previous series, and he felt it was best to regroup, considering the Jets would get the ball to start the second half.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

