Jets running back Eli McGuire breaks foot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Second-year running back Eli McGuire, who had been expected to have a big role in the Jets’ offense this year, suffered a broken foot, coach Todd Bowles confirmed after practice Saturday.

Bowles said he did not know whether McGuire would need surgery, as had been reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Bowles said he had no timetable as to how long McGuire will be sidelined.

McGuire left the field Friday, during the first day of training camp, with what Bowles said was a non-contact injury that occurred when he tried to make a cut. Bowles confirmed a report that the Jets looked at a few running backs Saturday. Rapoport reported Alfred Morris, who played with the Cowboys last season, and former Giant Orleans Darkwa were among those who visited the Jets.

“We took a look at a couple guys today — just doing due diligence,’’ Bowles said. “No decision’s been made, one way or another.’’

Bowles said it’s not automatic to assume the Jets will sign a running back to replace McGuire in the short term. The Jets “have enough’’ at the position right now, he said, including “a couple fullbacks that can do certain things.’’ Not counting McGuire, there are four running backs and two fullbacks currently on the roster. Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell are the biggest names in that group, though Bowles likes former Seattle back Thomas Rawls.

“Depending on the roster, we may or may not’’ add a running back, Bowles said.

McCown vs. Bridgewater

In the quarterback battle, Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater split the reps evenly and in the 11-on-11 portion. McCown, who worked exclusively with the first teamers, went 7-for-16, was sacked three times and was nearly picked off twice in 11-on-11s (one throw, intended for Robby Anderson in the end zone in red zone drills, actually was picked off, but the defender, second-year corner Derrick Jones, was deemed to have stepped out of bounds, nullifying the interception). McCown was intercepted once in 7-on-7s, by Jones.

Bridgewater was 8-for-15 with a touchdown and was sacked once in 11-on-11s. He also had a big gain on a fake handoff and bootleg run around the right end.

Padding their stats

Sunday is the first day of padded practices in camp, which got safety Jamal Adams excited. “The pads come on. It’s time,” Adams said. “Football’s here.’’