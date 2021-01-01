Jets defense ready to tackle run-heavy Patriots

The Jets defense of the last two weeks looks nothing like the unit that took the field most of the previous 14 weeks.

Last week, the Jets held a Browns rushing game that is averaging 145.5 yards per game to 45 yards and 2.5 yards per carry in their 23-16 victory. The week before, the Jets held the nine-win Rams to 303 total yards in their 23-20 victory. The Rams are averaging 379.9 yards and 23.6 points per game this season.

Now Sunday, the Jets are going up against another run-heavy team in the Patriots, which rank fifth in rushing yards per game (145.3) and third-to-last in passing yards per game (176.8). The Jets will be primarily focused on stopping the run again this week.

"We knew we really had to stop them from what they were good at and we did a pretty good job," linebacker Neville Hewitt said. "This week, this team is going to try to do the same thing and we have to win on first and second down, stop the run, and if they run on third down, stop it again and force them to throw the ball."

After allowing 40 points to Seattle the week after firing defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the defense has improved and the players hope to carry that into next year. Hewitt and rookie cornerback Bryce Hall credited the defensive line for setting the tone.

"I just feel like the guys up front have let loose," Hall said. "The coaches have done a good job putting players in positions to use their strengths and that’s helped us out a lot on the backend. We’ve done a good job of just working together, covering well, giving them opportunities to make a lot of plays and them getting pressure and being let loose have helped us a ton."

Hall, who was drafted in the fifth round last year out of Virginia, has played nearly every defensive snap since Week 11. He thinks the increased playing time will only help himself — and the rest of the rookie class.

"I have a lot of confidence just having been able to play these last games the last half of the year," said Hall, who had his first career interception in the win over the Rams. "So it’s been one of huge growth, opportunity and just seeing what the NFL is about and I’m excited for the future."

Notes & quotes: Cornerback Bless Austin missed practice Friday and will be questionable Sunday because of a non-COVID illness … Right guard Greg Van Roten, a former Chaminade High School standout, is expected to be activated Sunday, Gase said. He started the first 13 games before a toe injury.