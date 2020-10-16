TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsFootballJets

Jets coach Adam Gase not commenting on Le'Veon Bell signing with Kansas City

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during warmups before facing the Falcons in a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

Jets coach Adam Gase refused to comment on Le’Veon Bell’s signing with Kansas City.

"Focusing on Miami, man," Gase said when asked during his virtual news conference what he thought about the two-time, first-team All-Pro signing with the defending Super Bowl champions. The comment was nearly identical to the one that Gase gave Wednesday when he was asked about the team having released Bell.

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday after the team apparently could not find a trading partner for him. The release came two days after Bell had gone on to Twitter and liked tweets critical of the Jets and Gase.

Remember Ryan?

Former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his 16th straight start for the Dolphins Sunday.

In those 16 games, Fitzpatrick completed 392 of 602 passes (65.1 percent) for 4,438 yards with 25 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 91.2 passer rating.

In the Dolphins' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick was nearly flawless. He finished 22 of 38 for 350 yards with three touchdowns in leading his team to a win on the road.

It was the sort of performance that Jets fans saw several times in 2015, when he led their team to a 10-6 record and just missed a playoff berth.

"Fitz is a gunslinger now. He’s very intelligent and the big thing is when he starts off hot, he has a chance to get hotter," Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "We’ve got to do a good job knowing that when you think you have the guy covered that doesn’t make any difference to him. He will still throw it and stick it in a tight window."

Injury report

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) returned to practice, but it appears as though George Fant or Chuma Edoga will start.

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

New York Sports

Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley says the Gross: Future of NHL in pandemic anything but certain
Jets head coach Rich Kotite walks off the The worst seasons in New York sports history
Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux did not Rangers still considering deals for Strome, Lemieux
St. John's head coach Mike Anderson reacts during Hofstra, St. John's resume practice amid pandemic
Washington's Colt McCoy, left, and Alex Smith on McCoy knows what Smith went through, and is proud he's back
Daniel Jones of the Giants looks scrambles as Winless Giants have had recent success vs. Washington
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search