Jets coach Adam Gase refused to comment on Le’Veon Bell’s signing with Kansas City.

"Focusing on Miami, man," Gase said when asked during his virtual news conference what he thought about the two-time, first-team All-Pro signing with the defending Super Bowl champions. The comment was nearly identical to the one that Gase gave Wednesday when he was asked about the team having released Bell.

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday after the team apparently could not find a trading partner for him. The release came two days after Bell had gone on to Twitter and liked tweets critical of the Jets and Gase.

Remember Ryan?

Former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his 16th straight start for the Dolphins Sunday.

In those 16 games, Fitzpatrick completed 392 of 602 passes (65.1 percent) for 4,438 yards with 25 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 91.2 passer rating.

In the Dolphins' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick was nearly flawless. He finished 22 of 38 for 350 yards with three touchdowns in leading his team to a win on the road.

It was the sort of performance that Jets fans saw several times in 2015, when he led their team to a 10-6 record and just missed a playoff berth.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Fitz is a gunslinger now. He’s very intelligent and the big thing is when he starts off hot, he has a chance to get hotter," Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said. "We’ve got to do a good job knowing that when you think you have the guy covered that doesn’t make any difference to him. He will still throw it and stick it in a tight window."

Injury report

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play. Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) returned to practice, but it appears as though George Fant or Chuma Edoga will start.