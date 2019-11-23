Ryan Griffin is sticking around past this season.

The Jets announced on Saturday night that they signed the veteran tight end to a multi-year contract extension.

Griffin leads the Jets with four touchdown catches.

The Jets signed Griffin, 29, just before the start of training camp for depth and insurance since Chris Herndon was suspended the first four games of the season.

Griffin has proven to be one of the Jets' best pickups.

Herndon suffered a hamstring injury and a season-ending fractured rib. He ended up playing in just one game.

In addition to his career-best four touchdown grabs, Griffin has caught 25 passes for 269 yards. In last week’s win over the Redskins, Griffin had five catches, 109 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Griffin celebrated his touchdown by acting like he couldn’t spike the football because it was stuck to his hands. He eventually pushed it off with his hands.

The celebration led the creation of a shirt that Griffin was wearing in the locker room this week. It said “Sticky Fingers Griffin.”

Now with this extension, Griffin has shown he has sticking power.