Jets gameday

THE ROAD TO NOWHERE

The Jets have not been a very good road team. At 1-5 away from MetLife Stadium, the Jets average just 14.5 points and 224 yards of total offense. Coach Todd Bowles said the team didn’t do any extra analysis figuring out why.

He dismissed considering the sleep habits of the players on the road, or if it was a mental block or if traveling earlier to away games could solve the problem. When asked if the media is making too big a deal about it, Bowles said, “you’re making it worse than what it is.”

Bowles would only say a lack of execution is the biggest problem for the Jets on the road. Not finishing on the road — in which the Jets have been outscored in the fourth quarter 57-21 — is an issue, too.

On Sunday, the Jets take on the Saints in New Orleans at the Superdome where the loud environment will compound trying to win. Offensive coordinator John Morton used crowd noise, directed at the offensive huddle in practices, to help with the communication. The Jets won’t have 15-year veteran Josh McCown to deal with it. Instead, Bryce Petty will make his fifth career start in three seasons.

A struggling road team, a young quarterback and a Saints team that is 54-26 at home since 2008, present challenges for the Jets.

“But he’s played before and he’s played in big games in college,” Bowles said of Petty. “So it’ll be loud, he just has to tune it out and focus. It doesn’t present a big challenge for him. We’ve been preparing for it all week. He just has to execute.”

