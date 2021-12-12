The Jets were missing key players on offense and looked downright sickly on that side of the ball on Sunday. Their defense wasn’t much better.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had a rough afternoon against the Saints. After saying he felt as comfortable as he had all season last week, Wilson took a step backward in the Jets’ 30-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. The loss officially eliminated the Jets from playoff contention.

Wilson completed 19 of 42 passes for 202 yards, no touchdowns and a passer rating of 51.8. The game ended with Wilson running for the end zone and getting tackled at the 1.

The only points the Jets (3-10) scored came off the leg of new kicker Eddy Pineiro, who was signed Tuesday. Pineiro connected on field goals of 36, 46 and 36 yards.

The Jets were without their top three playmakers on offense. Receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter all are on injured reserve. Tevin Coleman, who replaced Carter in the starting lineup the past two games, also was out because of a concussion.

Still, they couldn’t get anything going, and they only had themselves to blame.

Wilson missed several passes that he should have connected on. Running back Ty Johnson had three drops on the first three series of the game. Receiver Denzel Mims was called for back-to-back penalties on a drive late in the first half that kept him on the bench for most of the second half.

The Saints (6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak. Running back Alvin Kamara, who returned after missing four games with a knee injury, rushed 27 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Taysom Hill threw for 175 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.

Hill's second was a 44-yard run with 1:32 left, adding insult to the ugliness.

The Jets were only down 10-6 at halftime, but they gave up points on three straight New Orleans series in the second half, including Hill’s 2-yard touchdown run to make it 23-6. The game was over with the way the Jets’ offense was playing, but it felt like that much sooner.

Moving the football was an issue for the Jets from the start. They opened the game with three straight three-and-outs and finally got a first down on their fourth series.

Wilson ran for 18 yards to start the drive. The Jets also converted a fourth-and-7 from New Orleans’ 35 as Wilson connected with Braxton Berrios for a 14-yard gain. But the drive stalled at the 18. The Jets settled for a 36-yard field goal by Pineiro that made the score 3-3.

The Saints had their own struggles on offense, but they scored the only first-half touchdown.

That scoring drive started with a special-teams penalty on Justin Hardee that gave the Saints the ball at the New Orleans 46. Kamara did most of the work from there. He touched the ball on five of the six plays and capped it with a 16-yard touchdown run to give the Saints a 10-3 lead with 3:42 remaining in the half.

The Jets had a chance to tie it just before the half. They got to the Saints’ 24. But Mims was called for penalties on back-to-back plays, moving the Jets back to the 39. They ended up with points anyway when Pineiro kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, making it 10-6.

After both teams punted on their first third-quarter series, the Saints drove deep into Jets territory. New Orleans settled for a 31-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 58 seconds to go in the third to go up 13-6.