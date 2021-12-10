Time is running out on the Jets’ season and for their defense to make a stand.

Only five games remain in another down year, and the most disappointing and frustrating part for the Jets has been their sieve-like defense. This certainly wasn’t expected under Robert Saleh’s leadership.

The Jets (3-9) rank last in points allowed (30.6 points per game) and total defense (396.8 yards per game). If defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s group doesn’t come to play Sunday at home against New Orleans, it’s fair to wonder if it ever will.

"You always, especially as a defense, want to get better as the year goes on," Saleh said. "In my mind, defense, you should be playing your best ball as it gets closer to playoff time. When it gets cold outside, and the weather gets nasty. You want to see growth and improvement. We have seen some growth and improvement."

Saleh and Ulbrich have been saying that all season, but it’s not showing up on the field. The Jets, according to Pro Football Reference, have allowed points on 50% of opponents’ drives, which ranks last in the league.

In last week’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles, Philadelphia scored on its first seven possessions. After, captain C.J. Mosley ranted about the lack of respect the Jets get and said players on other teams were laughing at them. He specifically mentioned Eagles’ lineman Fletcher Cox laughing while Saleh argued for a call.

"This is going to keep happening if we don’t change the narrative, if we don’t do something about it," Mosley said. "We got to win games and we got to do it the right way. That’s how you ultimately get your respect on the field."

The Jets have shown improvement offensively. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson said he felt more comfortable last week than at any time this season. He led three first-half scoring drives.

Wilson will be short on weapons Sunday, though. Corey Davis and Michael Carter are on injured reserve. Tevin Coleman is out with a concussion, and Elijah Moore is questionable after missing practice all week with a quad injury.

Defensively, though, the Jets have a chance to respond and show some pride against a New Orleans team that is far from the offensive machine it was with Drew Brees as quarterback.

The Saints (5-7) have scored just 23 points combined in their last two games. They still present a big challenge for the Jets because they can run the ball well.

Stopping the run has been the Jets’ biggest issue.

The Jets have allowed an NFL-high 21 rushing touchdowns. They’ve also yielded more than 100 yards in all but two games. Philadelphia ran all over the Jets last week. The Eagles — without leading rusher and quarterback Jalen Hurts — ran for 185 yards.

"The run game has been a struggle since the bye week," Saleh said. "As bad as the Philadelphia game may have looked, I do think in the second half we were able to stand up, keep them out of the end zone, hold them to three field goals.

"I don’t want one game to define what they’ve been able to do."

The Saints, losers of five straight, have two ball carriers who can do damage: running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill.

Kamara is returning after a four-game absence with a knee injury. He can hurt any team as a rusher and receiver. Kamara caught over 80 passes in each of his first four seasons. He has a 10-catch, 128-yard receiving game this year.

"He’s a very elite runner and a very elite pass catcher," Mosley said. "He can definitely wreck the game."

Despite his long absence, Kamara leads the Saints with 32 catches. That tells you plenty about the Saints’ passing game, or lack of one.

Hill is the third quarterback to start for the Saints this season. Jameis Winston tore his ACL on Halloween. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and went 0-4. Sean Payton turned to Hill last week and he showed he’s better running the ball than throwing it.

In a loss to Dallas, Hill was 19-for-41 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Hill, a physical player, rushed 11 times for 101 yards.

"Taysom runs his butt off," Saleh said. "When he becomes a ball carrier, he’s a heavy, heavy, heavy runner. He’s hard to tackle, he’s violent. He can throw a football. He adds a different element. . . . It’s going to be a tremendous challenge."