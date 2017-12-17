Jets grades

Offense D

The Jets played it conservatively in Bryce Petty’s first start of the season. Petty threw just two deep passes, though Todd Bowles said several more were called. Petty led two touchdown drives but made a few erratic throws. The defense forced three turnovers, but the Jets converted only one into a touchdown. There were two penalties for too many men on the field, which is inexcusable.

Defense C

Sure, the Jets gave up 416 yards and 14 fourth-quarter points, but they held the NFL’s No. 1 offense to three three-and-outs, forced three turnovers and contained the running game until Mark Ingram’s 50-yard touchdown with 1:33 left. Cornerback Buster Skrine and safety Jamal Adams each forced a fumble. Late in the game the Jets missed the pass rush of Leonard Williams (concussion). Xavier Cooper played well (four tackles, one quarterback hit) in place of the suspended Muhammad Wilkerson.

Special Teams B

Chandler Catanzaro made both of his field-goal tries, and punter Lachlan Edwards had a net average of 40 yards. JoJo Natson made no impact, making two fair catches and averaging 21.2 on kick returns. The Jets held punt returner Tommylee Lewis to a 7.2-yard average, but the Saints were missing Ted Ginn Jr.

Coaching C

After the Saints scored on their first three possessions, the Jets made adjustments by defending the sideline throws and screens. The Saints took advantage of the Jets’ many mental mistakes in zone coverages. The offensive strategy was to keep Petty from taking too many chances. The Jets used several two tight-end sets and several formations with a tackle eligible and two tight ends.