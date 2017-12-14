TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets get ready for noisy Superdome by blasting music at practice

New Orleans is 5-1 at home this season, and part of the reason is the fans go crazy when their Saints are on defense.

Saints' Marshon Lattimore, Arthur Maulet and Justin Hardee,

Saints' Marshon Lattimore, Arthur Maulet and Justin Hardee, from left, celebrate with fans at the Superdome in New Orleans. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets will play Sunday in one of the NFL’s noisiest stadiums, the Superdome. Starting in 2008, the Saints are 56-25 at home, including playoffs, and 5-1 this season. Part of the reason is the fans go crazy when their Saints are on defense.

The Jets prepared for crowd noise by turning up the music volume during practices. Offensive coordinator John Morton made sure the music was directed at the huddle, so quarterback Bryce Petty, who will make his first start of the season, can get used to giving teammates the plays with noise blaring.

“Yeah, it’s tough, it’s super loud, communication is going to be key,” running back Matt Forte said. “That’s one of the main things, even when you’re not in a loud place, being able to communicate between plays.”

The Jets at times will use a silent count to snap the ball and hope the noise doesn’t rattle their third-year quarterback.

“I don’t know if it’s the loudest place, but it can get pretty loud,” Todd Bowles said. “Anywhere on the road gets loud for us.’’

New venue for LSU guy Adams

Rookie safety Jamal Adams played at LSU but never had a game at the Superdome, which is roughly a 90-minute drive from LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be fun,” said Adams, who was born and raised in Texas. “I have a lot of love down there. I love Louisiana. It’s my first time in the Superdome. It’s going to be a fun challenge.”

Jet streams

Forte (knee) was the only Jet not to practice. LB Bruce Carter (groin), CB Morris Claiborne (foot), LS Thomas Hennessy (concussion), RB Elijah McGuire (ankle), RG Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle), S Rontez Miles (hamstring) and DT Steve McLendon (hip) were limited.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Mike Francesa appeared at the Paley Center for Francesa’s penultimate show packed with guests
On Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, Mike Francesa welcomed Mike's on . . . for only 5 ½ more hours
This Newsday composite image shows Giants cornerback Eli Apple, Collins can’t agree on when they’ve spoken
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on during Cashman stressing patience in filling Yanks’ roster
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) NFL picks: Pats top Steelers, Chargers lock vs. Chiefs
Damon Harrison of the Giants signals first down Giants turn to Snacks to captain defense