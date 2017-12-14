FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets will play Sunday in one of the NFL’s noisiest stadiums, the Superdome. Starting in 2008, the Saints are 56-25 at home, including playoffs, and 5-1 this season. Part of the reason is the fans go crazy when their Saints are on defense.

The Jets prepared for crowd noise by turning up the music volume during practices. Offensive coordinator John Morton made sure the music was directed at the huddle, so quarterback Bryce Petty, who will make his first start of the season, can get used to giving teammates the plays with noise blaring.

“Yeah, it’s tough, it’s super loud, communication is going to be key,” running back Matt Forte said. “That’s one of the main things, even when you’re not in a loud place, being able to communicate between plays.”

The Jets at times will use a silent count to snap the ball and hope the noise doesn’t rattle their third-year quarterback.

“I don’t know if it’s the loudest place, but it can get pretty loud,” Todd Bowles said. “Anywhere on the road gets loud for us.’’

New venue for LSU guy Adams

Rookie safety Jamal Adams played at LSU but never had a game at the Superdome, which is roughly a 90-minute drive from LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be fun,” said Adams, who was born and raised in Texas. “I have a lot of love down there. I love Louisiana. It’s my first time in the Superdome. It’s going to be a fun challenge.”

Jet streams

Forte (knee) was the only Jet not to practice. LB Bruce Carter (groin), CB Morris Claiborne (foot), LS Thomas Hennessy (concussion), RB Elijah McGuire (ankle), RG Brian Winters (abdomen, ankle), S Rontez Miles (hamstring) and DT Steve McLendon (hip) were limited.