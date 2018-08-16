LANDOVER, Md. – Nothing that happened here Thursday night will change the Jets’ conviction that they have a keeper in Sam Darnold, but the quarterback of the very near future reminded everyone that this sort of thing is a process.

Darnold was not terrible in his second preseason outing and first start, against the Redskins at FedEx Field, but neither was he as good as he looked against backups in the preseason opener against the Falcons.

The rookie finished his one half of work – which covered three possessions – 8-for-11 for 62 yards and an interception, for a passer rating of 48.3. He was sacked twice. He left with the Redskins leading 9-3.

It remains to be seen whether he will be the starter come opening night in Detroit on Sept. 10, but he figures to get another crack at starting when the Jets face the Giants next week.

The Redskins took a 3-0 lead on a 22-yard field goal that capped an impressive opening drive – the only one for quarterback Alex Smith before Colt McCoy replaced him. Then it was time for Darnold, 5:41 into the first quarter.

Darnold’s first drive did not go well, thanks to heavy pressure from the Redskins against the Jets’ banged-up line: a 2-yard pass Eric Tomlinson, a throwaway under duress and a sack by Daron Payne, the Redskins’ first-round draft pick.

After the Redskins made it 6-0, Darnold took another stab at it, starting at the 40-yard line, and he displayed some of what has excited people about his potential.

The ensuing drive included two third-and-4 conversions to Tre McBride and short, nifty completions to Jevon Kearse, Bilal Powell and Thomas Rawls.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By the time the Jets settled for a 36-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet that made it 6-3 – after Darnold absorbed another third-down sack – the rookie was 6-for-7 for 47 yards, and his only incompletion came on the throwaway.

The Jets were not shy about putting Darnold in an empty backfield and trusting him to figure out where to throw.

By the time Darnold got his third opportunity, following an interception by Doug Middleton, the Redskins had their backups in. Darnold had a couple of good moments on the ensuing possessions, but more bad ones.

He had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage by Tim Settle.

Later, his third-and-5 completion to Robby Anderson came up short, setting up a fourth-and-1 from the Washington 20. The Jets decided to go for it, and Darnold forced a throw to a heavily guarded Jermaine Kearse. The ball was tipped by safety Deshazor Everett and picked off by Troy Apke. It was Darnold’s first interception of the preseason.

The Redskins tacked on a field goal as time expired in a quick first half, with Darnold’s work shift limited to those three drives.

The Jets totaled only 76 yards in the first half with Darnold at the helm.

It was a typically steamy August evening in suburban Washington, with a game-time temperature of 85 degrees and a muggy dew point of 71. The crowd was sparse.

The Jets entered the game more banged up than usual for a team in its second preseason game. There were a total of 24 players who did not play. Receivers Terrelle Pryor and Quincy Enunwa and safety Marcus Maye were dressed during warmups but sat out.

The starters who did not suit up were defensive lineman Steve McLendon, offensive linemen Brian Winters and Kelvin Beachum, running back Isaiah Crowell and placekicker Cairo Santos.

Josh McCown, the incumbent starting quarterback, did not play. Teddy Bridgewater relieved Darnold at the start of the second half.