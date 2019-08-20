FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Yes, it’s only the preseason. But there have already been moments when Sam Darnold does something that just takes his coach’s breath away.

Take the 15-yard pass on second down that the Jets’ second-year quarterback completed to Quincy Enunwa on the first drive at Atlanta last week. Adam Gase can’t stop raving about it.

“That throw to Quincy, I don’t know I’ve seen many that were better in my career,” Gase said Tuesday. “He put it the one spot [he had to]. It was a very tight throw and it was very accurate. It was a great throw considering he had a bit of pressure in his face and he slid and wasn’t really aligned. To throw with that kind of accuracy was very impressive.”

Sam-ilar to Rodgers

Ty Montgomery played a good chunk of his career with Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers. Though Montgomery would never compare Darnold to Rodgers, whom he considers the NFL’s best quarterback, he said Darnold’s ability to extend plays does remind him of Rodgers.

“It’s very exciting, to be honest,” he said. “That was a lot of the bread and butter over there in Green Bay, extending plays. Sam also has the ability to throw and he’s moving around and moving outside of the pocket and extending plays.”

QB keepers?

Gase was vague when asked how many quarterbacks the Jets might keep for the regular season, though he indicated that it will be decided after the next preaseaon game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We really haven’t had that conversation,” the first-year Jets coach said. “…I’ve always been a fan of the more quarterbacks you can keep the better. We had four on the roster last year [in Miami] for four or five weeks. It’s the hardest position you can find, if you find guys you like, why not keep them and work on developing them?”

In addition to Darnold and backup Trevor Siemian, the Jets have Davis Webb and Luke Falk on the roster. Neither Webb nor Falk has stood out in training camp.

Extra points

The Jets announced Tuesday they claimed safety Derrick Kindred and waived cornerback Montrel Meander.