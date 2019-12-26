FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold will play the same number of games this season as he did his rookie year, but his numbers should be better across the board.

But Dowell Loggains won’t evaluate Darnold based on that. Loggains, the Jets offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, will see if Darnold has progressed from Week 1 to Week 17.

It just so happens the Jets are playing the same team in Sunday’s finale that they opened the season against — the Buffalo Bills. Although Buffalo won’t do the same things as in Week 1, Loggains said they’ll be able to evaluate Darnold’s evolution, see how far he’s come and where he needs the most improvement.

“It’s a good test to see how he grew the first time we played them to the second time,” Loggains said. “It’s going to be an awesome challenge, and we’re going to see a lot.

“Being able to watch and see how much he’s grown from Point A to Point B throughout the season is seeing how close we are to maxing his talent, maxing his potential, the things we still need to get better on week in and week out.”

In that first game, Darnold threw for 175 yards and a touchdown in a one-point loss to the Bills. They were the second-fewest yards that Darnold threw for in 12 games.

Darnold missed the next three games because of mono. He started feeling the effects of it in the opener.



Another line change

Left guard Alex Lewis didn’t practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. Unless he recovers quickly, the Jets could be starting their ninth different offensive line combination in Sunday’s season finale. Brent Qvale, who is the next man up, would be the 11th starting lineman this season.

Two-minute drill

Robby Anderson has been experiencing tightness in his leg and was limited in practice. But it just sounds as if the Jets are being cautious with him…Tom Compton (calf) and Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) did not practice…Brian Poole was a surprise on the injury report. He was limited by an ankle injury that he may have suffered during practice.