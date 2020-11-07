Sam Darnold’s shoulder still hampers him, and likely will force him out of Monday Night Football against the Patriots.

Darnold did not practice on Saturday and is officially listed as doubtful for the game against the Jets’ AFC East rivals. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will get the start.

Adam Gase had sounded optimistic all week that Darnold would be able to play, even after he sat out of practice Thursday. Darnold was limited on Friday and he didn’t feel right making some throws. He told the coaches and medical staff, and they decided the best thing would be to rest.

"He felt like there were some throws that he wasn’t comfortable with that when he threw them he didn’t feel like he got the right velocity he wanted on the ball," Gase said on a Zoom call Saturday afternoon. "It was more him communicating to us that it didn’t feel the way that he felt it should.

"I’m glad that he did that. We needed that communication back. I know it’s devastating for him because he’s always been able to throw the ball the way he feels he needed to. I think yesterday was the first time that he felt it did not feel the way that he wanted to heading into the game."

Giving Darnold this game off seemed the most prudent thing, but he wanted to play. The Jets are 0-8 and playing for only draft position at this point. This is their last game before their bye week so it will give Darnold additional time to rest.

"That was kind of where my brain went — this could help him," Gase said. "I don’t think he was thinking that. He was just being honest with us that, ‘I don’t feel the way I felt the last time I was getting ready,’ when he was coming back from this."

Darnold missed two games earlier this season after spraining his right AC joint. He re-aggravated it last Sunday in the Jets’ 35-9 loss to Kansas City. Darnold was running to try and get a first down, and he took a hard hit. He admitted later he should have slid.

Following the game, Darnold had an MRI on his shoulder. It revealed no further damage or that there was anything structurally wrong. Gase said he hasn’t been told that this is anything that will require surgery or keep Darnold out an extended period.

"I asked the exact same question," Gase said. "The answer I got was he’s not going to go this week. We’ll talk about that when we hit the bye week."