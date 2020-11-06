Will Sam Darnold get a chance to vanquish the ghosts of his scary Monday night game against the New England Patriots last year?

Darnold, who has been suffering this week from sore a throwing shoulder that cost him to miss two games earlier in the year, returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. After practice, the Jets quarterback was noncommittal when asked about his chances of playing against the Patriots this Monday night, saying only that if he feels healthy enough to play, he will be on the field.

Darnold was clearly in pain last Sunday after he took a hit to his shoulder on a scramble in the Jets' 35-9 loss to Kansas City. An MRI revealed there was no further damage to the shoulder that he originally sprained in Week 4.

Darnold sat out practice on Thursday to get some extra rest, and coach Adam Gase said before practice on Friday that he was feeling good about the chances that his starting quarterback will be able to play.

"Right now, I feel pretty good about it, it’s just going to be about if something doesn’t feel right when we do get him out there," Gase said. "I think his mindset is that it’ll take something not feeling right for him not to play.

"We just felt like this was a chance to give him one more day of rest. Being able to do the third-down, red-area stuff is something that we always want to make sure that he feels really comfortable with, which that’ll be the next couple of days. So we’ll kind of see what happens after today, how he’s feeling."

The Jets are 0-8, but both Darnold and Gase received votes of confidence on Tuesday from general manger Joe Douglas.

As ugly as the season has been for Darnold and the team, the lowest moment of his pro career likely came in last year’s Monday night game against the Patriots. Darnold turned the ball over five times in that Oct. 21 game. In the second quarter, after committing his third turnover, Darnold, who was wearing a microphone, went to the sideline and said, "I’m seeing ghosts." The comment, which implied that he was confused by the Patriots defensive schemes, was heard by a national television audience and went viral.

The Patriots (2-5) are a different team than the one that tormented him last year, and Darnold intimated that he is a different player.

"It is what it is," he said. "I was able to move on pretty fast. It was a long time ago. But yeah, from where that game happened until now, I feel like I’ve grown a ton as a player and matured a lot."

Even though the Jets struggles this season have been a group picture, Darnold has borne the brunt of the criticism as Jets fans have grown weary of waiting for him to become the franchise quarterback they thought he could be.

"I think he’s done a good job of staying in the moment," Gase said when asked how his quarterback has dealt with the pressure. "…I know it’s not easy when you are in that position when your record is what it is right now. Things haven’t gone quite as well as you wanted them to. But he’s done a good job of taking it one week at a time and trying to find ways to get better."

INJURY UPDATES

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) practiced on a limited basis. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) did not practice. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is in the final stage of a concussion protocol and could be ready Monday. Wide receiver Vyncint Smith (groin) did not practice after hurting his groin on Thursday.