The Jets’ offensive line has gone from banged up and maligned to just banged up.

The front has been doing a good job lately of protecting Sam Darnold and giving him time to make plays. Darnold was sacked just once in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, matching a season-low for the Jets.

“They’ve been great,” Darnold said on a conference call Monday. “They’ve been communicating so well. They’re in sync with each other right now and it’s really fun to be able to be behind those guys and know that I’m all good.”

Injuries have forced the Jets’ offensive line to undergo plenty of changes and more likely are coming.

Starting right tackle Chuma Edoga injured his MCL on Sunday and is week to week. Brandon Shell replaced the rookie against Oakland and is expected to stay there. Shell began the season as the starting right guard but was benched in Week 5.

Shell played right and left tackle Sunday. Kelvin Beachum had his ankle rolled up on and left the game for a series. Shell stepped in. When Beachum returned, Shell slid over to the right side.

“He’s done a great job in that area as far as just being ready to go on both sides,” Adam Gase said. “Being able to get thrown in there and really do a good job working with Alex (Lewis) and Tom (Compton).”

Gase praised the two tackles and center Jonotthan Harrison for the way they’ve stepped in and helped solidify the group. The Jets allowed 37 sacks in the first eight games and just five in the last three.

Beachum, who just returned from a sprained ankle, sprained his other one against Oakland. Gase thinks he will be able to play through it. Gase said the plan is to limit Beachum at practice during the week to keep him strong and fresh for Sundays.

A corner back?

The Jets could get starting cornerback Darryl Roberts back after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

With Roberts and Trumaine Johnson on IR, the Jets have been starting Arthur Maulet and rookie Bless Austin and have been happy with their performance. Gase isn’t ready to say who would start when Roberts returns.

“Let’s get him back out at practice and let him have a good week,” Gase said. “That’s one of those problems where we’ll worry about when we get there. Things have been unpredictable throughout the year.”