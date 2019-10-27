JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Sam Darnold saw plenty of ghosts on Sunday, actual ones. The Jaguars' mascot wore a sheet. Some fans also donned sheets, or they held up ghost cut-ups.

A plane flying over the stadium before the game had a banner that read, “Gardner Minshew Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts.” Late in the game, the stadium blared the theme from “Ghostbusters.”

All of this was expected after Darnold said, “I’m seeing ghosts,” during Monday’s horrific game against New England. It will continue as long as Darnold and the Jets continue to show no resistance on either side of the football.

The Jaguars dropped the Jets to 1-6 with a 29-15 victory at TIAA Bank Field.

Darnold was picked off three times and sacked eight times in another embarrassing performance by Adam Gase’s team. Darnold has committed eight turnovers in the last two games.

But the Jets’ defense was just as bad, giving up too many big plays and third-down conversions to the Jaguars (4-4).

Darnold completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards. He threw two touchdown passes – both to tight end Ryan Griffin, who also caught a two-point conversion.

Le’Veon Bell had another quiet game. He rushed for 23 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 12 yards.

Minshew, the Jaguars quarterback, had a terrific game. The rookie was 22-for-34 for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets trailed 22-7 in the fourth quarter, but they made it a one-possession game after Darnold hit Griffin for a three-yard touchdown catch with 13:07 left. He and Darnold then hooked up for the 2-point conversion to cut Jacksonville's lead to 22-15.

The Jets' defense came up with a big third-down stop on the next series. But Darnold gave the ball back to Jacksonville with an interception on second-and-24 from the Jets' 9-yard line.

The Jaguars turned it into a touchdown, ending the Jets’ hopes for a comeback. Minshew scrambled on third-and-goal from the 8 and found D.J. Chark by the pylon with 4:13 remaining.

Darnold got off to a great start, connecting on all seven of his pass attempts on the Jets' first drive of the game. He threw for 88 yards on the series – two more than he had all game against New England. The 93-yard drive ended with Griffin scoring on a 24-yard catch-and-run.

It was the Jets’ first opening-drive touchdown since 2017, a stretch of 31 games, and quite the answer after what happened last Monday against the Patriots. But the Jets’ offense sputtered from there.

They only got one first down and nine yards for the rest of the half and trailed 19-7 at halftime.

On their second series, Darnold completed a 16-yard pass on first down. But on the next play, Darnold avoided a sack but was intercepted by Tre Herndon. The next three series ended with Darnold being sacked on third down.

The Jets' defense was roughed up right from the beginning.

Jacksonville received the ball to start the game and needed just four plays to score a touchdown. Minshew hit Keelan Cole for a six-yard TD. But the big play was Leonard Fournette’s 66-yard run on second down.

The Jets gave up a number of big plays in the first half. After Darnold’s turnover, it took just two plays for the Jaguars to get in the end zone. Minshew scrambled and hit a wide-open Chris Conley for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 13-7.

Conley burnt James Burgess, who was just activated from the practice squad Saturday because of injuries to inside linebackers C.J. Mosley and Neville Hewitt.

The defense also allowed a 17-play drive in the second quarter. Jacksonville converted four third downs before settling for a 29-yard field goal by Josh Lambo that the Jaguars a 16-7 lead.

The Jets started the second half with the ball, and gained just three yards on the first series. Darnold was sacked on back-to-back plays. Their next series also ended with a sack.

On Jacksonville’s ensuing possession, Minshew ran for the first down on third-and-5. Jamal Adams was called for unnecessary roughness for hitting Minshew late.

Adams was penalized 15 yards on the next play on a questionable roughing-the-passer call following a 26-yard play. It set-up a first-and-goal from the 9. The Jets kept Jacksonville out of the end zone but the Jaguars went ahead 22-7 on Lambo’s third field goal.