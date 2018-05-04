FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold’s day started around 6:45 a.m. when a shuttle bus got him to the Jets’ practice facility for his first day of work.

Darnold, the rookie quarterback who was the Jets’ first-round draft pick, is being looked at as the franchise.

But first he has to learn the playbook.

“I’ve seen stuff like that before, but it’s different,” Darnold said Friday as the Jets started their two-day rookie minicamp. “It’s a learning process, but I think I’m pretty far along in that process. Just got to keep grinding every day.”

The main thing for Darnold and all the offensive players is learning the plays, getting mental reps when they watch from the sidelines, and just enjoying being in the NFL.

“Just being focused on what I need to get done, but at the same time being myself,” Darnold said. “Being myself with the guys when I hangout with the guys, not force anything.”

One key thing Darnold will have to do when he gets on the field is call plays, something he never did it at USC.

The Jets are confident in his ability to do so.

“Learning the playbook, learning as much as I can,” Darnold said. “Getting used to calling plays in the huddle, being able to call plays at the line, being able to audible and everything like that. That’s something I didn’t really have to do in college, get used to that.”

Darnold gets his chance, starting Friday.