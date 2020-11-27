Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday morning that Sam Darnold will start at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks.

Darnold, who has missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder, was limited in practice on Wednesday, but practiced in full on Thursday, a sign that he was trending toward making his return on Sunday. Darnold has said he was feeling better but needed to be confident his shoulder could take a hit before returning.

"It’s been a good week for Sam," Gase said Friday morning. " … The way he’s throwing the football right now, you can tell there’s a big difference as far as the control, the velocity, his change of pace on throws. It just looks a lot different than the last time he tried to make a run at going to play in a game."