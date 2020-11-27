Adam Gase says Sam Darnold will start for the Jets on Sunday, barring any setbacks
Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday morning that Sam Darnold will start at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks.
Darnold, who has missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder, was limited in practice on Wednesday, but practiced in full on Thursday, a sign that he was trending toward making his return on Sunday. Darnold has said he was feeling better but needed to be confident his shoulder could take a hit before returning.
"It’s been a good week for Sam," Gase said Friday morning. " … The way he’s throwing the football right now, you can tell there’s a big difference as far as the control, the velocity, his change of pace on throws. It just looks a lot different than the last time he tried to make a run at going to play in a game."