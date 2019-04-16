TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' opponents in 2019

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates a stop

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates a stop during the second half of a game against the Broncos on Oct. 7 at MetLife Stadium. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
The NFL will release its 2019 schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

But, the Jets' 2019 opponents and locations already have been determined. It's just a matter of which team they play when this season.

Below is the list of the Jets' opponents for the 2019 season.

Jets' home games in 2019

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC East division games: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots

Jets' away games in 2019

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

AFC East division games: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

