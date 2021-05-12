TODAY'S PAPER
Jets to open 2021 NFL schedule against Carolina Panthers and former QB Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles during the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the New York Jets on December 22, 2019. Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
It will be the Jets' new franchise quarterback versus the former one in Week 1.

The Jets open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Carolina where rookie Zach Wilson figured to make his NFL debut against Sam Darnold. The Jets traded Darnold, who spent three years as their quarterback, to Carolina in April when they decided that Wilson would be their choice with the No. 2 pick in this draft.

"This should be fun," the Jets tweeted.

"Interesting Week 1," the Panthers tweeted.

This game will also be Robert Saleh’s first as an NFL head coach. The former San Francisco defensive coordinator was hired to replace Adam Gase after the Jets went 2-14 last season.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night.

The Jets’ home opponents are the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Saints, Buccaneers, Bengals, Eagles.

They will play at Buffalo, Miami, New England, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Denver and Atlanta.

