It will be the Jets' new franchise quarterback versus the former one in Week 1.

The Jets open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Carolina where rookie Zach Wilson figured to make his NFL debut against Sam Darnold. The Jets traded Darnold, who spent three years as their quarterback, to Carolina in April when they decided that Wilson would be their choice with the No. 2 pick in this draft.

"This should be fun," the Jets tweeted.

"Interesting Week 1," the Panthers tweeted.

This game will also be Robert Saleh’s first as an NFL head coach. The former San Francisco defensive coordinator was hired to replace Adam Gase after the Jets went 2-14 last season.

The rest of the NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night.

The Jets’ home opponents are the Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Saints, Buccaneers, Bengals, Eagles.

They will play at Buffalo, Miami, New England, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, Denver and Atlanta.