SportsFootballJets

Jets to play at Dolphins next Sunday as part of COVID-19 schedule juggling 

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks

Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks on during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The Jets’ remaining schedule got caught up in the NFL’s COVID-19-related deck-shuffling on Sunday, resulting in three upcoming changes that affect dates and opponents.

It begins this week, when instead of traveling to Los Angeles to play the Chargers, they will visit the Dolphins in South Florida, with game time remaining at 4:05 p.m.

The Jets had been scheduled to play the Dolphins in Week 10, and now instead will have their bye week then.

The original schedule had them off in Week 11. Instead, they will visit the Chargers that week, on Nov. 22.

The changes were made necessary by Sunday’s announcement that the Broncos-Patriots game, which already had been delayed until Monday, would instead be postponed until next weekend.

Positive tests have challenged the NFL early this season, but the league is determined to plan around teams that have been affected and try to keep the season on track, much as MLB did early in its season.

The good news is that because fans are either absent or strictly limited, such changes are not as disruptive as they would have been in normal times.

Asked about the new schedule’s effect on the team for this week, Jets linebacker Avery Williamson said: "I mean, we have to play somebody . . . It shouldn’t affect anybody."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

