There were two ways to look at Zach Wilson versus the Jets’ first-team defense under the lights Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

On the one hand, the rookie quarterback wasn’t that impressive in the Green and White scrimmage. On the other hand, the defense was.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley made an interception off a deflection by safety Lamarcus Joyner. Slot corner Javelin Guidry also picked off a Wilson pass. The second overall pick went just 11-for-24 for 112 yards — although there were a few drops — and he produced only three points on seven drives.

"I think the defense came out and they were playing very fast, especially up front," coach Robert Saleh said. "Everything starts up front . . . I thought the defense did a really nice job coming off hot."

It was a good experience for Wilson, who was transitioning from the practice field at Florham Park to having plays relayed from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur up in a booth and competing in front of a good-sized crowd at the stadium for the first time. The estimate was nearly 20,000 in the house.

"It was awesome," Wilson said. "It was great for all of us to feel out the atmosphere."

The fans saw a few good throws from him. But all in all, he wasn’t pleased.

"Not great," Wilson said in his review. "I have high expectations for myself and this offense."

Injuries and transactions