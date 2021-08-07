TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Zach Wilson not sharp but defense plays fast

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16)

New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) talks to quarterback Zach Wilson (2) at the Green and White practice, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Brian Heyman brian.heyman@newsday.com
Print

There were two ways to look at Zach Wilson versus the Jets’ first-team defense under the lights Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

On the one hand, the rookie quarterback wasn’t that impressive in the Green and White scrimmage. On the other hand, the defense was.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley made an interception off a deflection by safety Lamarcus Joyner. Slot corner Javelin Guidry also picked off a Wilson pass. The second overall pick went just 11-for-24 for 112 yards — although there were a few drops — and he produced only three points on seven drives.

"I think the defense came out and they were playing very fast, especially up front," coach Robert Saleh said. "Everything starts up front . . . I thought the defense did a really nice job coming off hot."

It was a good experience for Wilson, who was transitioning from the practice field at Florham Park to having plays relayed from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur up in a booth and competing in front of a good-sized crowd at the stadium for the first time. The estimate was nearly 20,000 in the house.

"It was awesome," Wilson said. "It was great for all of us to feel out the atmosphere."

The fans saw a few good throws from him. But all in all, he wasn’t pleased.

"Not great," Wilson said in his review. "I have high expectations for myself and this offense."

Injuries and transactions

Defensive lineman Ronald Blair suffered a hamstring injury and offensive lineman Teton Saltes suffered what was believed to be a knee injury, according to Saleh . . . Guard Alex Lewis was placed on the exempt/left squad list Friday. "He’s going through some things that are much bigger than football right now," Saleh said. "We’re just giving him a chance to kind of sort through it all."

By Brian Heyman brian.heyman@newsday.com

New York Sports

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto pumps his fist as
Lennon: Mets' long meltdown does not feel like it will end
The Mets' Pete Alonso dives to tag first
Ninth-inning fireworks too late for Mets in loss to Phillies
Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney walks to the
After rough start, Heaney able to find himself
The Yankees' Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor celebrate
Rieber: How about those gutty, gritty, lovable Yankees?
Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers against the
Yanks' Chapman lands on IL with elbow inflammation
Celtics guard Kemba Walker dribbles the ball during
Popper: Knicks' active offseason looks like a success
Didn’t find what you were looking for?