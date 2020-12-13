Jets Q&A: Did Jamal Adams and Adam Gase talk?

Did Jamal Adams and Adam Gase talk to each other?

Yes, they did. Adams hugged and talked with a lot of his old teammates and coaches after the game. But it was significant that Adams and Gase did because of their history. Adams criticized Gase as a leader before being traded to Seattle.

But Gase talked to Adams, told him to stay healthy and "go get one." Gase was referring to a Super Bowl championship.

"He congratulated me, wished me well, told me to stay healthy," Adams said. "It was pretty cool. I don’t have any hate, not even just Gase, but toward the organization. Everybody just had different views. We had to move different. We had to take a different leap. I wish those guys nothing but the best. I’m thankful for my time over there."

How badly does Adams feel for his old teammates for what they’re experiencing?

Adams acknowledged "it’s tough" to see players and coaches that he spent so much time with over the previous three seasons to be 0-13.

"I would be lying if I said I didn’t sit on the sideline and kind of just shake my head," Adams said. "I know how hard those guys work. I know what type of team that is. I hope they get it right."

Is Sergio Castillo worried that he might be out of a job now?

The Jets like Castillo, but he missed three of his four field-goal attempts on Sunday. The rookie was only 1 of 2 last week.

"I got to control what I can control," Castillo said. "That’s part of being a pro. That’s the beauty about life. There’s always going to be ups and downs. There’s no diamonds without any pressure. We got to keep on working and getting better."

The reality is it’s hard to sign a kicker and have him ready for the game because of the COVID-19 protocols. Sam Ficken is eligible to return from IR this week, but it’s unclear if he will.

Gase said they will discuss the kicker situation in personnel meetings.

Did Gase see any signs in practice that Castillo might have a day like this?

Gase said not at all, but it’s not his area of expertise.

"In practice," Gase said, "I feel like things look good, the operation, the amount of field goals that we’re making in practice. That one’s always going to be a hard one for me to explain when it comes to that position. I’m not an expert or a kicking specialist."

Did last week’s last-second loss have any affect on this game?

The Jets said no. They weren’t even thinking about what happened last week.

"No. That was last week," Marcus Maye said. "This is a new week, new opportunity, new game. That wasn’t on my mind. I wasn’t worried about any of that."

Gase said, "I would hate to say that was the reason for anything for today. Today we didn’t take advantage of any opportunity we had. I felt like the guys did a good job of bouncing back."