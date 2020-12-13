Week 14: Jets vs. Seahawks
The Jets face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Lumen Field in Seattle.
MORE PHOTOS
Week 13: Jets vs. Raiders photos Week 12: Jets vs. Dolphins photos Week 11: Jets vs. Chargers photos Worst seasons in Jets history Monday Night Football: Jets vs. Patriots photos Week 8: Jets vs. Kansas City photos Week 7: Jets vs. Bills photos Week 6: Jets vs. Dolphins photos Week 5: Jets vs. Cardinals photos Photos: Jets vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football Week 2 photos: Jets vs. 49ers Week 1: Jets vs. Bills photos