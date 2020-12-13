The season can’t end soon enough for the Jets.

Mercifully, it will in three weeks, but it’s felt as if it’s been over for a long time. And games like Sunday's in Seattle show just how far away the Jets are from being a competitive and competent team.

The Jets fell to 0-13 after putting up very little fight in a 40-3 loss to the Seahawks. The Jets are now three defeats from becoming just the third team in NFL history to go 0-16.

Jets fans whose Christmas’ wish is for their team to lose as many games as possible to draft Trevor Lawrence have a really good shot of getting that. The Jets’ final three games are at the L.A. Rams, home for Cleveland and at New England.

This is the first time that the Jets have lost 13 consecutive games. And it was the most the lopsided loss in a season that’s been filled with bad and ugly defeats. It didn’t come down to the final series like last week against the Raiders. The Jets scored the first three points of the game and then gave up 40 unanswered.

"Last week was probably the one that felt a little different as far as just the hurt," Adam Gase said. "I know they all make you feel like [expletive]."

The Jets said the last-second loss had no bearing on this game. But this one was over quickly. They trailed 23-3 at the half and 37-3 late in the third quarter.

That's when Seattle coach Pete Carroll removed Russel Wilson and replaced him with former Jet quarterback Geno Smith.

"You got to show up on Sundays ready to play," safety Marcus Maye said. "You got to execute. You got to know that it’s live bullets. You got to show up on Sunday ready to play."

Jamal Adams didn’t have a dominant game against his old team, but it wasn’t necessary as Seattle (9-4) cruised while staying tied atop the NFC West with the Rams. Adams, who was traded to Seattle in July, finished with five tackles and a sack. It gave him 8.5 on the season, establishing a new single-season record for defensive backs.

The Jets got very little going offensively. The few times they did, they didn’t get much to show for it.

Kicker Sergio Castillo made a field on the Jets’ opening series of the game. But he missed his next three field-goal attempts.

Sam Darnold was 14-for-26 for 132 yards against the worst-passing defense in the NFL. The Jets totaled just 185 yards of offense.

"It sucks," Darnold said. "We just got to watch the tape and get better and see what we can do to continue to improve."

When asked about being a part of the first Jets’ team to lose 13 in a row, Darnold said, "We got to be better."

Defensively, the Jets had no answers for this Seattle offense. Interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush, who replaced the fired Gregg Williams, couldn’t come up with anything to slow down Wilson and the Seahawks.

Wilson completed 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards for four touchdowns and one interception. DK Metcalf caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Running back Chris Carson had 98 yards from scrimmage and scored a rushing touchdown.

"They were able to run the ball and throw the ball," Maye said. "We couldn’t make them one-dimensional. When you can’t do that, it’s tough to stop a team when you let them get whatever they want."

Things started well for the Jets. They scored on their first possession for the seventh consecutive game. It’s often the rest of the game that’s the problem, and it was again.

Castillo connected on a 45-yard field goal on the opening series to give the Jets a 3-0 lead. That was it.

The Jets had their chances to score, but Castillo missed field-goal attempts of 37, 41 and 43 yards in the second quarter.

"After the first kick I felt pretty confident making that 40-plus," Castillo said. "I didn’t follow through on a couple ones and then one after another. I got to do better bouncing back. That’s on me."

The Jets’ offense continues to misfire as well.

After their first drive, the Jets ran eight plays on their next three series combined.

Maye picked off Wilson on Seattle’s second series, but that drive stalled on the Jets; 38. Following Metcalf’s 5-yard touchdown reception, Frank Gore fumbled on first down. Seattle took over on the 32 and turned that into a 41-yard field goal by ex-Jet Jason Myers to make it a 17-3.

Corey Ballentine returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to Seattle’s 30. The Jets got in the red zone, but they had to settle for a Castillo field-goal try. The 37-yard attempt went wide right.

"We didn’t play nearly good enough, especially early when we had opportunities," Gase sid. "Marcus had a hell of a pick, we do nothing with that. We have a good kick return, we don’t do anything with that. We don’t give ourselves a chance.

"We have a chance against a team like this you better take advantage of them or this is what the outcome is going to be."