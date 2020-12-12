JETS (0-12) AT SEAHAWKS (8-4), Lumen Field, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Seahawks -14.5; O/U 47

TV: Ch. 2 (Greg Gumble, Rich Gannon)

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 82; XM 381

INJURY IMPACT

Jets: OUT: WR Denzel Mims (not injury related), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: Jamison Crowder (calf), Frank Gore (concussion), G Pat Elflein (shoulder).

Seahawks: OUT: T Jamarco Jones (groin/pelvis); DOUBTFUL: RB Travis Homer (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), CB Ryan Neal (hip), T Cedric Ogbuehi (calf), G Phil Haynes (hip/groin).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. CBs Bryce Hall and Bless Austin

This is a really tough matchup for the young corners and difficult offense for Frank Bush to game-plan for in his first game as a defensive coordinator in 10 years. Metcalf is a nightmare for most teams. He has tremendous chemistry with Russell Wilson. Metcalf leads the NFL with 1,119 receiving yards and five catches of at least 40 yards.

QUOTABLE

"It’s going to be a tough day up there. At the end of the day, if we go up there and play hard and do the things we’re supposed to do, I like the idea of us being able to compete with them."

— Jets interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush on the challenge of facing the Seahawks offense

INTANGIBLES

Emotions will be high, especially for Jamal Adams who will face his old team for the first time. Adams will be extra hyped to wreck the game. Both teams are coming off difficult losses, but the Jets’ defeat was far more crushing. The Jets have shown resilience. They say they’ve moved on, but if they haven’t and it’s still lingering this game could be even more one-sided than many expect it to be.

NUMBER, PLEASE

353: Points Seattle has scored and the number of points the Jets have allowed this season.