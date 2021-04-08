The Jets brought back safety Bennett Jackson and added more beef and depth to their offensive line, signing Corey Levin on Thursday.

Jackson has spent parts of the past two seasons with the Jets. He played four games with the Jets last season, all on special teams before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Levin has bounced around since the Titans selected him in the sixth round in 2017. The 6-4, 307-pound lineman has only appeared in 16 NFL games, all in 2018 with the Titans. He played 180 snaps at guard and center and was in on 61 special teams snaps.

Over the past two seasons, Levin also spent time with the Broncos, Bears and Patriots.

The Jets, who are in the market for a veteran quarterback, met with Brian Hoyer on Thursday, a league source said. It was described as "a good visit," but no deal was reached.

The 35-year-old Hoyer has familiarity with new Jets coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. They were both on the 49ers' staff in 2017 when Hoyer played six games for San Francisco. LaFleur was the passing game coordinator.

Hoyer also has been with the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts. In 70 games, Hoyer has thrown for 10,404 yards, 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

The Jets will need an experienced quarterback to help mentor whoever they take with the No. 2 pick in the April 29 draft. BYU’s Zach Wilson is expected to be the pick.

The Jets' quarterback room features Mike White and James Morgan. Neither has taken an NFL snap. The Jets traded Sam Darnold to Carolina earlier this week for three draft picks.