Jets latest team to skip in-person voluntary workouts

The Jets joined the growing number of teams who will not attend in-person voluntary workouts, which are scheduled to begin next week.

The NFL Players Association released a statement on behalf of Jets’ players on Friday that said "many of us" are opting not to attend the workouts due to concerns about COVID-19.

"Football is a labor of love for our men, who work year-round to stay in shape and prepare ourselves to perform at the highest level," the Jets statement read. "Given that we are still in a pandemic and based on the facts provided to our membership by our union about the health and safety benefits of a virtual off-season, many of us will exercise our CBA right and not attend in-person voluntary workouts."

The NFL released the nine-week offseason program earlier this week. All portions are voluntary except for one mandatory mini-camp. All meetings will be virtual for the first two phases. Beginning May 24 and through June 28, teams can have in-person meetings 10 days of OTAs and the mandatory minicamp.

Last year, the entire program was virtual due to the pandemic.

The Jets became the 13th team to completely opt out or decide most of their players would not attend voluntary sessions.

"We respect that every player has a right to make a decision about what is best for him and his family," the Jets statement said, "and we stand in solidarity with other players across the NFL who are making informed choices about this offseason."