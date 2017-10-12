FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets starting running back Matt Forte said he hopes to play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Forte has missed the last two games with turf toe.

And who wouldn’t want to play in a game with first place on the line in the AFC East? Forte, however, feels like despite the Jets’ surprising 3-2 record, this team hasn’t accomplished anything.

“It’s good that we’re 3-2,” Forte said Thursday. “It’s not like we arrived or anything like that, we still have some work to do. It’s good that we have a three game-winning streak right now. But we still have a lot of tough teams to play and a lot of games left. We can’t find solace that we won three games out of five. You can’t get too excited about that, we still have a lot of work to do.”

Several Jets players downplayed what would be the significance of knocking off the Patriots on Sunday and taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Maybe it’s because the Jets have difficult games ahead at Denver, hosting Atlanta, another game against New England and hosting Carolina.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We don’t discuss that,” linebacker Darron Lee said. “We just talk about winning and just about getting the job done.”

The Patriots have won five of the last six meetings between the teams, including a series sweep last season. The last time these teams played, the Jets were blown out, 41-3, at New England in the next-to-last week of the season.

It’s something the Jets say they have forgotten about.

“Every game is a big game for us and we’re tying to win as many games as we possibly can,” Lee said.