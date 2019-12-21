TODAY'S PAPER
Jets vs. Steelers: Gameday details, injury updates and featured matchup

Jets head coach Adam Gase and running back

Jets head coach Adam Gase and running back Le'Veon Bell talk before the game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday in Baltimore. Credit: Getty Images/Scott Taetsch

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
VITALS

Line: Steelers by 3; O/U 37

TV: Ch. 2, NFLN (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts)

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 134; XM 230

  

KEY INJURIES

Jets: Demaryius Thompson (hamstring/knee), Tom Compton (calf); Jamal Adams (ankle), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Robby Anderson (illness), Quinnen Williams (neck), Brian Poole (concussion), Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), Arthur Maulet (calf), Kelvin Beachum (ankles), Steve McLendon (knee/hip) DOUBTFUL

FEATURED MATCHUP

Steelers QB Devlin Hodges vs. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams: His unit has rattled some rookie quarterbacks and will try to do the same to Hodges, who is coming off a four-interception game.One matchup here

  

QUOTABLE

“I don't plan on calling a whole bunch of seven-step drops and see how long we can hold onto it. We better have good timing. We better get open fast. We got to protect long enough to be able to get the ball off.” -- Adam Gase on his play-calling against the NFL’s top pass-rush

INTANGIBLES

  There could be extra emotion on both sides with Bell facing his old team for the first time, and his former teammates wanting to shut him down after he sat out last season. The crowd could be a factor too. The Jets got fired up when the Raiders’ fans took over MetLife Stadium in Week 12. Steelers’ fans travel and are loud. Maybe it could inspire the Jets again in their home finale.

UNDER-100 CLUB

No Jet has rushed for 100 yards this season. The Steelers haven’t allowed a player to rush for 100 yards against them. Bell hopes to change both.

— AL IANNAZZONE

— AL IANNAZZONE

