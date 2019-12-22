The many Jets fans who decided to sell their tickets to Steelers fans on Sunday got the best of both worlds:

They got to avoid being hopelessly outnumbered as Steelers fans – about 75 percent of the crowd — turned MetLife Stadium into a yellow-and-black, towel-waving Heinz Field east.

And, along with some extra cash in their pockets, those Jets fans got to enjoy watching the actual home team pitch a shutout in the second half and beat the Steelers, 16-10.

Sam Ficken hit a pair of field goals for the only scoring in the second half as the Jets won their home finale to improve to 6-9. The Steelers fell to 8-7 but still are alive for an AFC wild-card spot.

Sam Darnold threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Robby Anderson and otherwise was OK enough to support a stout Jets defense, which was led by the return of safety Jamal Adams from injury.

Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell – who wore a yellow sweater and black pants into the stadium – rushed 25 times for 72 yards and caught four passes for 21 yards.

The Steelers pulled rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges after a pair of first-half interceptions as the Jets built a 10-0 lead. Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to 10 points in the final 78 seconds of the half to send the game to halftime tied.

But Rudolph suffered a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury and was replaced by Hodges with 13:25 to go in the fourth.

The Jets opened the scoring when Darnold hit Anderson on third-and-9 with a 23-yard touchdown pass to cap a crisp 11-play, 75-yard opening drive. Anderson split two defenders and made a leaping grab in the end zone. The play began with Steelers defenders calling for the partisan Pittsburgh crowd to wave their yellow towels, which they did in force (and to no good effect).

The biggest play of the drive (other than the touchdown) was a 7-yard carry by Bell on fourth-and-1 from the Steelers’ 31. Darnold hurried to the line, which caused the Steelers to commit two penalties: one for too many men on the field and another for that man being offsides. Both were declined.

The Steelers’ first drive ended with Hodges getting blitzed by Adams and throwing an interception to linebacker Tarell Basham at the Jets’ 34. Adams had missed the last two games with an ankle sprain. Hodges was picked off four times last week in the Steelers’ loss to the Bills.

Ficken made it 10-0 with a 54-yard field goal 2:37 into the second quarter.

Marcus Maye picked up the Jets’ second interception when he picked off a Hodges pass in traffic in the end zone with 10:21 left in the second quarter.

Rudolph replaced Hodges on the next series and later guided the Steelers to their first points, a 49-yard field goal by Chris Boswell with 1:18 left in the first half.

The Jets were not content to go into halftime with a 10-3 lead – and they paid for it when Darnold was sacked by T.J. Watt and fumbled. Watt recovered it at the Jets’ 41 with 28 seconds left.

On the ensuing drive, the Steelers were out of timeouts and had a first down at the 29 with nine seconds left. The Steelers only had one option if they wanted a chance at a field goal: throw a quick pass to the sideline.

Or . . . they could take a shot at the end zone. That’s what Rudolph did, and when Diontae Johnson blew past cornerback Bless Austin and found himself practically alone in the end zone, Rudolph hit him with a 29-yard touchdown pass. The game went into the half tied at 10, and all the Jets’ good cheer from the first quarter and most of the second had evaporated.

But the Jets regained the lead at 13-10 on Ficken’s 37-yard field goal with 6:30 to go in the third. Ficken hit again from 42 with 3:11 left in the fourth.

The Jets will end the season next Sunday at Buffalo.