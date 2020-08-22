TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets cut Davis, former Stony Brook player 

Former Sony Brook player Connor Davis.

Former Sony Brook player Connor Davis. Credit: James Escher

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com
Print

Pro football can be cruel.

On Aug. 15, the Jets signed former Stony Brook tight end Connor Davis and cut safety Anthony Cioffi. On Saturday, it was just the opposite. Davis was cut to make room for Cioffi, a former Rutgers standout.

Davis figured to be a long shot to make the Jets’ 53-man roster, especially with the Jets having a deep stable of tight ends. But the 25-year-old was hopeful to make Gang Green’s practice squad.

The 6-8, 260-pound Davis played 41 games at Stony Brook from 2013-17 (and saw time at defensive end, offensive tackle and tight end.

Davis had been a Giants rookie mini-camp invitee in 2018 but was never offered a contract. The last two seasons, he spent time with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football, and with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

He caught the eye of the Jets coaching staff in his short time with the club.

“I’ve been impressed,” said coach Adam Gase on a Zoom call last week. “For the short period of time [he’s been here], and [with] things moving quick and so much to learn, when all of the sudden you kind of pop, you’re doing the right things, you’re making plays . . . That’s a huge plus in my book.”

Davis had been one of four former Stony Brook players in NFL camps. The others, according to Stony Brrok, are Chris Cooper with Atlanta, Gavin Heslop with Seattle and Timon Parris with Washington.

“My opportunity will eventually come,” Davis said. “I’ll keep working towards my goal and at some point -- when my opportunity arises -- I’ll make the most of the situation.” 

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks Glauber: Don't judge Judge for running physical  practices
Giants safety Xavier McKinney participates in training camp Judge insists he'll put the best 11 on the field
Mets players walks to the dugout before a Lennon: Mets rediscover what a formidable foe virus is to MLB
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after he struck Yankees put Torres, Paxton, Avilan on injured list
Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, left wing Joel Farabe, Isles' opponent in next round of playoffs: Flyers
Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway and Islanders left Depth has been a big plus for Isles in Stanley Cup playoffs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search