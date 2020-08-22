Pro football can be cruel.

On Aug. 15, the Jets signed former Stony Brook tight end Connor Davis and cut safety Anthony Cioffi. On Saturday, it was just the opposite. Davis was cut to make room for Cioffi, a former Rutgers standout.

Davis figured to be a long shot to make the Jets’ 53-man roster, especially with the Jets having a deep stable of tight ends. But the 25-year-old was hopeful to make Gang Green’s practice squad.

The 6-8, 260-pound Davis played 41 games at Stony Brook from 2013-17 (and saw time at defensive end, offensive tackle and tight end.

Davis had been a Giants rookie mini-camp invitee in 2018 but was never offered a contract. The last two seasons, he spent time with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football, and with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

He caught the eye of the Jets coaching staff in his short time with the club.

“I’ve been impressed,” said coach Adam Gase on a Zoom call last week. “For the short period of time [he’s been here], and [with] things moving quick and so much to learn, when all of the sudden you kind of pop, you’re doing the right things, you’re making plays . . . That’s a huge plus in my book.”

Davis had been one of four former Stony Brook players in NFL camps. The others, according to Stony Brrok, are Chris Cooper with Atlanta, Gavin Heslop with Seattle and Timon Parris with Washington.

“My opportunity will eventually come,” Davis said. “I’ll keep working towards my goal and at some point -- when my opportunity arises -- I’ll make the most of the situation.”