Five storylines facing the Jets in 2019

BELL'S BACK

Le’Veon Bell was the Jets’ marquee offseason signing. He’s out to silence his critics who think he won’t return to elite running back status after holding out all of last season. Bell believes he can be even more dangerous and productive in Adam Gase’s system than he was in Pittsburgh. We’ll see.

DARNOLD'S DEVELOPMENT

It’s a big season for Sam Darnold. As a rookie, he showed some flashes of growing into the franchise quarterback the Jets believe he will be. He’ll have more on his plate this season. But Sam seems ready for it, and he’s driven to lead the Jets to the playoffs. Can he?

GASE'S GENIUS

There’s been plenty of talk about Gase being a mastermind who will elevate Darnold’s game and make the Jets’ offense explosive. Gase’s offense in Miami was less-than-memorable, but injuries played a factor. Pressure will be on Gase to deliver with the Jets.

WILLIAMS, WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS

The defense should be improved under coordinator Gregg Williams. With his track record, many are counting on Williams to get more out of Leonard Williams than past coaches, help rookie Quinnen Williams become a force and fix the Jets' unsettled cornberback and linebacker situations.

CULTURE CHANGE

Gase and Williams have created a highly competitive environment and expectations have risen throughout the organization. Gase and general manager Joe Douglas share the same vision on players and how to build a winning team. The Jets aren’t one yet -- but going forward, expect many moves until they are.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.