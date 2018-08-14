TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
81° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Jets coach Todd Bowles would prefer Terrelle Pryor 'keep his mouth shut' instead of talking injuries

Bowles was not pleased after Pryor told reporters that he was bothered by a hip injury and that he had suffered a previously undisclosed broken ankle in May.

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor speaks to the

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor speaks to the media after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

RICHMOND, Va. — It was another eventful day Tuesday for Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor, who took flak from all sides — from the Redskins secondary to his own head coach.

On Monday, he surprised reporters by announcing he would not play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Redskins, that he was bothered by a hip injury and that he had suffered a previously undisclosed broken ankle in May.

Asked Tuesday about how “descriptive” Pryor had been, Bowles said, “Terrelle doesn’t need to be descriptive, and I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injures to me.”

Bowles is famously sensitive to players sharing injury information publicly. Asked how he would handle the matter, Bowles said, “I’ve already handled it.”

Might that include a fine? “We had a conversation,” Bowles said. “We’ll discuss our own in-house things in house.”

During the last of three joint practices with the Redskins, members of the Washington secondary loudly, persistently and harshly aimed trash talk at Pryor, led by safety D.J. Swearinger. At one point Pryor jawed back at Swearinger.

Pryor was a Redskin last year and apparently was not popular among his teammates.

Washington-area reporters who caught up with Pryor after practice quoted him as saying only that he was eager to leave Richmond, a sentiment he punctuated with a profanity.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., walks on the Beckham ramps it up at Giants practice
Will Hernandez of the Giants speaks to the Giants offensive line starting to come together
Giants running back Saquon Barkley sits on the Barkley sits out Giants practice with strained hamstring
Mets designated hitter Jose Bautista is greeted at Mets back deGrom with 5 homers, beat Yankees
CC Sabathia of the Yankees walks to the Sabathia to DL with knee inflammation
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts on the Rieber: It's obvious that Severino needs some time off