RICHMOND, Va. — It was another eventful day Tuesday for Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor, who took flak from all sides — from the Redskins secondary to his own head coach.

On Monday, he surprised reporters by announcing he would not play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Redskins, that he was bothered by a hip injury and that he had suffered a previously undisclosed broken ankle in May.

Asked Tuesday about how “descriptive” Pryor had been, Bowles said, “Terrelle doesn’t need to be descriptive, and I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injures to me.”

Bowles is famously sensitive to players sharing injury information publicly. Asked how he would handle the matter, Bowles said, “I’ve already handled it.”

Might that include a fine? “We had a conversation,” Bowles said. “We’ll discuss our own in-house things in house.”

During the last of three joint practices with the Redskins, members of the Washington secondary loudly, persistently and harshly aimed trash talk at Pryor, led by safety D.J. Swearinger. At one point Pryor jawed back at Swearinger.

Pryor was a Redskin last year and apparently was not popular among his teammates.

Washington-area reporters who caught up with Pryor after practice quoted him as saying only that he was eager to leave Richmond, a sentiment he punctuated with a profanity.