What you need to know about Jets-Texans

JETS (2-8) at TEXANS (2-8)

NRG Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Texans by 2 1/2 points; O/U 44 1/2

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Radio: ESPN (98.7),(Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 85; XM 383.

KEY INJURIES

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jets: Out: RB Michael Carter (ankle); Doubtful: WR Corey Davis (groin), Questionable: LB C.J. Mosley (shoulder), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), DT Foley Fatukasi (foot), DL Nathan Shepherd (elbow), DE Shaq Lawson (wrist).

Texans: Out: QB Deshaun Watson (not injury-related), LB Jordan Jenkins (knee); Questionable: WR Nico Collins (hip), DL Jonathan Greenard (foot), WR Davion Davis and DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.(illness).

QUOTABLE

"He is an absolute pain in the [expletive]. He’s got speed and athleticism, but he’s got a competitiveness to him. He embodies ‘be at your best when your best is required.’ He’s a guy that when you need to move the sticks, he moves the sticks. Arm is definitely a threat. Legs are just as much of a threat. He’s the true dual-threat type of guy."

— Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor.

INTANGIBLES

Zach Wilson has to take care of the football in his return. The Texans have 10 takeaways the last two games and are tied for fourth with 13 interceptions. The Jets have thrown the most interceptions (18), led by Wilson’s nine.

NUMBER, PLEASE

263: Combined points the Jets (142) and Texans (121) have been beaten by this season. They own the two worst point differentials in the league.