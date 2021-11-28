HOUSTON — Zach Wilson wasn’t sharp in his return and he gave the Jets a scare when he appeared to tweak his knee in the second half.
But Wilson did just enough, and the defense did more than enough to end the Jets’ three-game losing streak.
The defense sacked Tyrod Taylor five times and came up with a huge fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter to help lift the Jets to a 21-14 victory over the Texans Sunday at NRG Stadium.
Wilson missed the last four games with a sprained right knee. He threw a what-were-you-thinking interception on his second series, and the Jets had minus-7 passing yards heading into the final drive of the first half.
But the rookie QB finished 14-for-24 for 145 yards and one interception. Wilson scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that gave the Jets (3-8) the lead for good
Wilson appeared to hurt his knee while scrambling in the second half. He was limping when he came off the field, but he re-entered and finished the game.
The Jets took an 18-14 lead on Wilson's touchdown run on the first series of the second half. The drive was extended by the Texans’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as the Jets were attempting a field goal, giving them a fresh set of downs.
On first-and-goal from the 4, Wilson faked a handoff, cut back and dove in for the go-ahead score.
After a big defensive stand, the Jets quickly drove into Texans’ territory. The big play was a 46-yard catch-and-run by Braxton Berrios. But the Jets came up empty.
Wilson was sacked on second down from the Houston 27, fumbled and the ball went out of bounds for a 21-yard loss. Ty Johnson ran 24 yards on third-and-29 to Houston’s 24. But Matt Ammendola missed a 42-yard field goal wide left.
The Texans (2-9) returned the favor as Ka’imi Fairbarn’s 55-yard field-goal try also missed wide left with just under 10 minutes to play.
On the Jets’ ensuing drive they went for it twice on fourth down and converted both — a fourth-and-5 from the Houston 37 and a fourth-and-1 from the 15. After Elijah Moore’s 7-yard run gave the Jets a first-and-goal from the 8, they went backward.
They had a holding penalty on first down, and negative yards on second and third. Ammendola converted a 37-yard field goal with 3:37 left to put the Jets up 21-14.
The Jets’ defense came up with the game-saving stop on the next series. Bryce Hall knocked away Taylor's fourth-down pass.