OFFENSE: B-

Zach Wilson didn’t have the game he wanted in his return after missing four games with a knee injury. He threw for only 145 yards and no passing touchdowns. Wilson was intercepted on a pass he never should have thrown. But he led two touchdown drives, including his first rushing TD. The Jets’ run game was huge. They placed leading rusher Michael Carter (ankle) on IR on Saturday, and they ran for 157 yards. Tevin Coleman ran for 67 yards, Ty Johnson 42 and Austin Walter, just elevated from the practice squad, had 38 rushing yards and his first NFL touchdown. The Jets were 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, both late in the game. The offensive line played well

DEFENSE: A

Jeff Ulbrich and his group have been heavily criticized lately and for good reason. But the defense came up huge against the Texans. The Jets held Houston to zero second-half points and only 45 yards after halftime. They pressured Tyrod Taylor, sacking him five times and forced a big takeaway in the red zone on the opening series of the game. John Franklin-Myers picked off Taylor. Franklin-Myers also had two sacks. The Jets did give up an explosive play, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Brandin Cooks, to put Houston up 14-3 early in the second quarter. After that, the Jets’ defense shut down the Texans.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

It was another up-and-down game for Brant Boyer’s group. Kenny Yeboah deflected a punt that bounced to the Jets’ 26. But with only four seconds left in the half, Wilson took a knee. Kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 42-yard-field goal, which contributed to the Jets going for it twice on fourth down in field-goal range. Overall, Ammendola was 2-for-3 on field goals, but his job is on very shaky ground. Braden Mann had a 29-yard punt that gave Houston the ball at the Jets’ 37. But the defense kept the Texans from scoring

COACHING: B+

Despite Wilson’s struggles, Mike LaFleur called a good game. He mixed up his plays, lined up Elijah Moore in the backfield, used him on a jet sweep on a fourth-down conversion, got the run game going and used backup QB Josh Johnson on a two-point conversion. Johnson ran it in. The defense also took strides after some very down weeks. The Texans are not a great offense, but Ulbrich made some adjustments and the defense really sealed this win.