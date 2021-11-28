The Jets beat the Houston Texans, 21-14, in a Week 12 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Matt Ammendola #6 of the New York Jets kicks the ball from teammate Braden Mann #7 in the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Ty Johnson #25 of the New York Jets carries the ball down the field in the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Quincy Williams #56 of the New York Jets celebrates sacking Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Tevin Coleman #23 of the New York Jets carries the ball down the field in the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws the ball as Ross Blacklock #90 of the Houston Texans attempts to sack in the second quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans catches the ball for a touchdown as Bryce Hall #37 of the New York Jets attempts to block in the second quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets carries the ball as Kamu Grugier-Hill #51 of the Houston Texans defends in the first quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) celebrates his interception with defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) flashes his gilded teeth as he smiles before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams sacks Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrate a sack of Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans defensive end Jake Martin (54) celebrates a stop, forcing a field goal, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) and defensive end Jake Martin (54) celebrate a stop, forcing a field goal, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) celebrates his touchdown with center Justin McCray (64) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) and cornerback Michael Carter II (30) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) is stopped by New York Jets defensive end Jabari Zuniga (92), defensive end Kyle Phillips (93) and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) tries to pull in a pass against New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57 )in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is brought down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks pulls in a touchdown reception against New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Staff tend to New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) after he was injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams celebrates a sack in the first half of an NFL game against the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) is stopped by New York Jets defensive end Ronald Blair and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) celebrates an interception with defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates a stop with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) gestures to the crowd in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) carries against in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) reacts after an incomplete pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) carries past Houston Texans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans free safety Terrence Brooks (8) tries to tackle New York Jets quarterback Josh Johnson (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola (6) is congratulated by guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (72) after kicking a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) carries with offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) blocking in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans center Jimmy Morrissey (79) and Houston Texans center Justin McCray (64) block New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) tries to tackle New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) carries for a touchdown against Houston Texans free safety Eric Murray (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets running back Austin Walter (36) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

New York Jets running back Austin Walter (36) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.