No football is played on NFL Draft night, but the Jets tried to hand the Giants an "L" on social media Thursday evening.

It’s been a year since the Giants passed on Sam Darnold and other quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft, opting for running back Saquon Barkely at No. 2 overall. The Jets, who took Darnold at No. 3 overall, aren’t letting Big Blue forget it.

A few hours before the start of the 2019 draft, the Jets official Twitter account posted a photo of a few fans wearing T-shirts depicting Darnold and the phrase, “Thank you, Giants.” The Jets took it a step further in their post, tagging the Giants’ official account in their caption.

The shirts, which are not official Jets merchandise, are available at Turn on the Jets, a page on the custom clothing platform The Loyalist.

The Jets might be happy with Darnold, but the Giants can’t be disappointed with Barkley. The Penn State product was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, starting all 16 games and rushing for 1,307 yards with 11 touchdowns. He set franchise rookie records for touchdowns and rushing yards, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Darnold started 13 games after winning the starting job out of training camp, missing three games with a strained right foot. He finished his rookie season with 2,865 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Giants went 5-11 last season and pick No. 6 overall, while the Jets were 4-12, earning the No. 3 pick.