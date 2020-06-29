TODAY'S PAPER
Jets letting season ticket holders opt out for 2020, still renew for 2021

A general view during a severe weather delay

A general view during a severe weather delay during the first quarter between the Giants and Jets at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 8, 2019. Credit: Brad Penner

By Roger Rubin
With the NFL planning an on-time start to the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jets are letting their season ticket holders run an option play.

On Monday, the Jets notified season ticket holders in an email that they would be given the opportunity to opt out for the 2020 season and still be able to renew for the 2021 season in the same seat location.

The NFL has not yet rendered a verdict on how many, if any, fans will be admitted to stadiums. On a conference call last week, NFL executives said that individual teams will handle all decisions about which ticket holders get admitted if partial attendance is allowed, but that they hope season ticket holders get priority.

The choice the Jets are giving allows fans who would be uncomfortable in a stadium setting or who are considered members of a vulnerable population to skip 2020 and keep future options open. Any payments made to this point may be applied to their 2021 purchase or refunded.

“In either instance,” the email said, “their seat location for the 2021 season will be reserved.”

For those season ticket holders who are paying installments, the July 6 payment is deferred, but if they wish to make the payment they should contact their ticket representative.

For those fans with PSL accounts on installment plans will have the option of deferring their November 2020 payment to November 2021.

The NFL is considering changing the number of preseason games, but as of now the Jets have four scheduled, beginning with one against the Giants on Aug. 13. They are scheduled open their season Sept. 13 at Buffalo and play their home opener Sept. 20 against the 49ers.

