FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles didn’t want to talk about his job security Thursday but did provide some insight into his working relationship with Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson.

“It’s been good, he’s been great to work with, communication is good,” Bowles said. “We see things the same way, we’re fine.”

Bowles’ status is a topic of conversation because the Jets will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season since he became coach. After winning 10 games in 2015, the Jets are 10-20.

Johnson replaced his older brother Woody Johnson, who relinquished duties this year to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Christopher Johnson said he would like to see progress on the field as part of his evaluation process. He said wins and losses won’t be a determining factor regarding Bowles’ future. He is signed through next season, and although no contract talks have occurred, an extension could be in order if he returns.

“Stuff takes care of itself,” Bowles said.

Anderson misses Pro Bowl bid

Robby Anderson lobbied for Pro Bowl votes but wasn’t named to the team and isn’t an alternate. Anderson, the Jets’ leader in catches (57) and yards (888), is seventh in the AFC in yards per reception (15.6).

“It happens, just got to go harder next year,” he said. “Got to get it as part of a list of accomplishments.”

Safety Jamal Adams (third) and injured quarterback Josh McCown (fifth) were named as alternates.

Jet streams

DE Muhammad Wilkerson practiced for a second consecutive day after his return from suspension, and Bowles said he remains a game-time decision Sunday against the Chargers . . . Special-teams coach Brent Boyer is not happy with the punt return unit. The Jets average only 4.7 yards per return. The league average is 8.3 . . . DE Leonard Williams (concussion protocol) was limited in practice. RG Brian Winters (abdomen), RB Matt Forte (knee) and RB Elijah McGuire (illness) did not practice. C Wesley Johnson (hip) and CB Morris Claiborne (foot) were limited.