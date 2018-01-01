FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles sent one message to his players on the last day they will gather to talk as a team: No more excuses.

Bowles’ end of season address to the players before exit interview on Monday morning was very clear.

“No more excuses,” left tackle Kelvin Beachum said.

The Jets were 3-2 through the first five games of the season, which included a three-game winning streak, but lost nine of their next 11 to finish 5-11.

It was a disappointing end for the Jets, who had starting quarterback Josh McCown and running back, Matt Forte on injured reserve to end the season.

Starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, the Jets’ highest paid player, was inactive for the last three games of the season. Wilkerson was suspended one game for being late to a team meeting and was suspended for the the final two games of the season due to coach’s decision.

Yet the Jets discovered a young core they believe can help them in 2018.

“I most definitely feel like we’re a playoff team,” defensive tackle Steve McLendon said. “We understand it’s a business, this locker room will not look the same any year. You can win a Super Bowl and there are still going be changes and we have to take it with a grain of salt and keep working.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bowles’ message resonated with many players. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said certain players needed to hear it.

“I think so, I thought his message was right on point,” Kearse said. “It’s either we’re going to be serious about this or we’re going to pretend and I’m not in the field of being a pretender.”

The Jets ended the season with a 26-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. The Jets, who finished last in the AFC East, will have the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.