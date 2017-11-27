Jets coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t happy with the job he’s done during an interview Monday on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York radio.

“We’re 4-7, I’m not happy at all,” Bowles said.

When asked does he expect to return in 2018, Bowles replied, “I’m just worried about the next game.”

Bowles on the backend of his third season is 19-24 overall with no playoff appearances. Bowles’ team won 10 games in his first season in 2015 and had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the regular-season finale against the Bills but lost.

Last season, the Jets finished 5-11 prompting a major overhaul of the roster that included the release of several key veterans such as Brandon Marshall, Darrelle Revis, Eric Decker, David Harris and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Expectations were low coming into this season given the Jets have 30 players with three years or less NFL experience and went from having 12 players who were 30 and older in 2016 to just three at the start of 2017.

Bowles’ team has played well at times this season and went on a three-game win streak after starting 0-2. But the Jets have five losses in the last six games and dropped nearly out of playoff contention.

Bowles, who has one year remaining on his contract, will be evaluated after the season by CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You look at some of that stuff after the season is over,” Bowles said on the Michael Kay Show. “In the midst of the season, you just look at the next game and that’s all I’m looking at right now.”