MOBILE, Ala. — Jets coach Todd Bowles had no comment on Tuesday when asked about last week’s arrest of wide receiver Robby Anderson and the vacant offensive coordinator’s position.

Bowles was asked several questions as he walked out of Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the site of Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Bowles indicated he’ll speak at the National Scouting Combine in March.

A source said quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates is the leading candidate to replace John Morton, who was let go after one season as offensive coordinator.

Anderson was arrested on nine separate charges after a traffic stop in Sunrise, Florida. Anderson’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell, told Newsday he believes Anderson and his representatives have spoken to Jets officials about the arrest.