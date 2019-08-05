FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Ravens Monday, some necessary depth for an offensive line that has little behind Kelechi Osemele and Brian Winters at the guard position.

Lewis announced Monday that he had been released by the Ravens. The Jets, though, snapped him up before he could go on the waiver wire.

The move was in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, according to reports. This is the second move general manager Joe Douglas has made this week to bolster the offensive line — the other being coaxing Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil out of retirement.

Lewis, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, missed the last four games of the season last year due to shoulder sugery and began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He also missed all of 2017 due to preseason shoulder surgery. The team also claimed cornerback Alex Brown, who was waived by the Eagles, and waived WR-KR Quandree Henderson.

Jenkins special diet

Jordan Jenkins said that he turned toward specifically tailored meal plans to build muscle mass and cut down on the upper-body weight that he’s struggled with in the past.

“I just wanted to be healthier,” the fourth-year outside linebacker said Monday. “You get what you put in and if I’m putting all this bad stuff in, I’m not going to be able to perform on Sunday. That’s generally the thought about it. If you’re going to be a pro, be a pro.”

Jenkins, who will be the team’s top line edge rusher, played in all 16 games last year, collecting a career-high seven sacks, along with two forced fumbles and 24 tackles.

“I want to go as far as I can take it,” Jenkins said. “I’d been honored to make it to this level and I’d be a fool if I didn’t try to take it as far as I can go and work as hard as I can.”

Jet streams

Leonard Williams didn’t practice Monday due to an irritated hip. Adam Gase said the move was more preventative…DL Steve McClendon was excused from practice for personal reasons…T Kelvin Beachum (ankle sprain) returned to practice, though he still had some limitations. “It seemed like he's all right,” Gase said. “I'm sure he wasn't feeling 100 percent, but I think he wanted to get back out there as soon as possible.”