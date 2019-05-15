Adam Gase wasted little time in his temporary role as acting general manager as he traded away one of former GM Mike Maccagnan's draft-pick mistakes.

Former first-round pick Darron Lee is going to the Chiefs for a sixth-round choice in 2020, a league source confirmed. The deal is pending Lee passing a physical.

ESPN was the first to report that Lee would be on the move.

Lee was on borrowed time anyway with the Jets, who didn’t pick up the linebacker’s fifth-year option. He didn’t live up to expectations after Maccagnan used the 20th pick on Lee in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Jets fired Maccagnan Wednesday and named Gase interim general manager.

Gase came out swinging, making sure Lee was out of the picture before the Jets begin OTAs next week. Lee hurt his standing with the Jets by being suspended for the final four games last season for violating the terms of the NFL’s anti-drug policy

It was clear his days as a Jet were numbered after they signed four-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85-million deal in free agency. Mosley will be the Jets’ defensive leader and play caller with Avery Williamson manning the other inside linebacker position.

Maccagnan wasn’t able to find a deal that he liked when he was the GM, but Gase sure did.